Türkiye mulls mandatory lawyer representation for high-value property deeds

ISTANBUL
Turkish authorities are preparing a legal reform that would require mandatory representation by a lawyer for certain high-value real estate transactions, according to Justice Minister Akın Gürlek.

Gürlek said the proposal is part of the government’s upcoming judicial reform package, a broader effort to strengthen legal safeguards and the role of the legal profession.

Under the plan, property transactions exceeding a yet-to-be-defined monetary threshold would have to be conducted with lawyer representation at land registry offices.

The aim is to increase legal certainty in complex and high-value transactions, and to ensure professional legal oversight that can help prevent disputes, fraud or procedural errors.

“This requirement would help bring greater legal security to property transactions,” Gürlek said, adding that it would also provide meaningful professional opportunities for lawyers.

He noted that the ministry already instructed its relevant departments to begin drafting the necessary legal framework.

 

