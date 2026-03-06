Türkiye’s iconic Eastern Express wraps up season with over 10,000 passengers

ANKARA
Türkiye’s famed Touristic Eastern Express, often ranked among the world’s most scenic railway journeys, has completed its 2025–2026 winter season after welcoming 10,166 passengers, the transport minister has announced.

Since its debut in 2019, the Touristic Eastern Express has brought together people of all ages and nationalities with the unique nature and culture of Anatolia, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said in a written statement.

Designed specifically for sightseeing, the train runs along the legendary Ankara–Kars railway, connecting Türkiye’s capital Ankara with the eastern city of Kars.

According to Uraloğlu, the final journey of the season was completed on March 3, traveling from Kars back to Ankara.

The 2025–2026 winter season began on Dec. 22, with a total of 60 round-trip services— 30 from Ankara to Kars and 30 in the reverse direction.

Uraloğlu emphasized that the express has become a global magnet, serving as one of the most effective ways to showcase Türkiye’s treasures to the world via rail.

"To date, over 91,000 travelers and photography enthusiasts have embarked on an unforgettable journey aboard the Touristic Eastern Express," he noted.

The train features eight sleeping cars and a dedicated dining car, offering a comfortable, nostalgic rail experience.

What sets the route apart are its extended sightseeing stops.

On the Ankara–Kars leg, passengers enjoyed breaks of up to four hours in Erzurum and stops in Erzincan, while the return journey included cultural pauses in İliç, Divriği and Sivas.

During these stops, travelers explored historic landmarks, local cuisine and regional traditions — turning the journey itself into a moving cultural festival.

The Touristic Eastern Express rose to fame through social media and travel photography.

Snow-covered landscapes, dramatic mountain passes and historic Anatolian towns have made it especially popular during the winter months.

Today, it is widely seen as one of the most effective ways Türkiye showcases its cultural and natural heritage through rail travel.

 

Iran Guards say 'waiting' for US forces at Strait of Hormuz
