Paid employee numbers rise 1.2 percent in July

Paid employee numbers rise 1.2 percent in July

ANKARA
Paid employee numbers rise 1.2 percent in July

The number of paid employees in Türkiye rose by 1.2 percent in July 2025 compared with the same month last year, reaching 16.1 million, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) published on Sept. 16.

The increase was driven mainly by growth in the construction and trade-services sectors. Construction recorded the highest annual growth rate at 7.7 percent to 2 million, while trade and services — the country’s largest employment sector — expanded by 2.5 percent year-on-year, employing over 9.17 million people.

Within this group, trade accounted for 3.49 million employees, transportation and storage for 1.28 million and accommodation and food services for 1.46 million.

In the accommodation and food services sector, employment rose by 4.7 percent year-on-year to 1.47 million, while in the real estate activities sector, it increased by 5.1 percent to around 132,000.

By contrast, employment in the industrial sector fell by 3.5 percent to 4.93 million, with manufacturing — the largest sub-sector — down 3.8 percent to 4.58 million. Mining and quarrying, as well as water supply and waste management, also saw declines.

On a monthly basis, total paid employment increased by 0.3 percent from June. The construction sector again led the gains with a 0.9 percent rise, while trade-services grew 0.3 percent and industry edged down 0.1 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather

Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather
LATEST NEWS

  1. Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather

    Chilly shift grips Türkiye as rain clouds gather

  2. Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

    Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

  3. Study estimates 16,500 climate deaths during Europe summer

    Study estimates 16,500 climate deaths during Europe summer

  4. Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight

    Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight

  5. China accuses New Zealand over airport 'harassment'

    China accuses New Zealand over airport 'harassment'
Recommended
UK inflation stable ahead of central bank rate call

UK inflation stable ahead of central bank rate call
Private sector external debt climbs to $199.3 bln

Private sector external debt climbs to $199.3 bln
Türkiye eyes top 10 in global defense exports amid soaring worldwide spending

Türkiye eyes top 10 in global defense exports amid soaring worldwide spending
Türkiye, China can explore joint ventures in energy: Bayraktar

Türkiye, China can explore joint ventures in energy: Bayraktar
Indias gaming fans eye illegal sites after gambling ban

India's gaming fans eye illegal sites after gambling ban
EU to accelerate phase-out of Russian fossil imports

EU to accelerate phase-out of Russian fossil imports
UN chief proposes 15 pct budget cut in 2026

UN chief proposes 15 pct budget cut in 2026
WORLD Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

Israeli troops press forward into Gaza City amid condemnation

Israeli troops and tanks were pushing deeper into Gaza City on Wednesday, the second day of a ground offensive that was widely condemned internationally, as Palestinians fled the devastated area en masse.

ECONOMY UK inflation stable ahead of central bank rate call

UK inflation stable ahead of central bank rate call

British inflation was unchanged in August, official data showed on Wednesday, fuelling expectations that the Bank of England will not cut interest rates again at its meeting this week.

SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿