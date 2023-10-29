Our duty is to crown our republic with democracy: CHP leader

ANKARA
Reconstructing all the republican institutions and crowning them with democracy are the most important duties of the new generations, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader has said in his special message on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.

“We, who follow in the footsteps of Great [Mustafa Kemal] Atatürk and his comrades who established national sovereignty 100 years ago, have an important duty. This is reconstructing the republic with all its institutions and then crowning it with perfect democracy,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said in a written message on Oct. 29.

Victories won on the battlefield for independence have later been reinforced with victories in the field of economy, which have brought about a fully independent nation, Kılıçdaroğlu stated, praising Atatürk, the founder of the republic, and other leaders.

Although the establishment of the republic is the most important step for reaching the democratic order, any regime that fails to do so won’t be able to provide national sovereignty, Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

“Conditions may be hard and tough. But tiring does not suit to those who walk on the path of Great Atatürk. The patriots will not get tired, women, youth won’t get tired. We will be much more committed and brave than we are today,” he stated. “We will definitely succeed.”

MPs gathered in a special session

In the meantime, the lawmakers came together in a special session led by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş in the ancient parliament building in the capital Ankara's Ulus district.

“We come today by protecting the republic and its values, realizing democracy and upholding the people’s will,” Kurtulmuş said. “We have no problem that we cannot solve through dialogue,” he said, emphasizing the importance of unity.

