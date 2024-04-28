Policy consistency to help lower inflation, boost reserves: Fitch

Policy consistency to help lower inflation, boost reserves: Fitch

LONDON
Policy consistency to help lower inflation, boost reserves: Fitch

Expected post-election fiscal tightening would strengthen the effectiveness of Türkiye’s monetary policy, in the context of weakened transmission channels, Fitch Ratings has said. 

“If sustained, this improvement in policy consistency should support lower inflation, a narrower current account deficit and a recovery in international reserves,” the rating agency added.

Fitch believes the economic policy mix implemented since June 2023 will be maintained despite the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) winning the largest share of the vote in Türkiye’s local elections at the end of March.

“We, therefore, continue to expect a significant decline in inflation and easing of external vulnerabilities. This assessment was a key factor underpinning our upgrade of Türkiye’s rating to ‘B+’ with a positive outlook on March 8,” Fitch said.

Türkiye has demonstrated commitment to fighting inflation under the new policy mix, according to Fitch.

Continued political backing was reflected after the local elections when President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan restated his support for the program of the economic team led by Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Fitch stressed.

It noted that in the run-up to the local elections, fiscal spending accelerated, leading to a widening of the budget deficit.

On a four-quarter rolling basis, Fitch estimates that the central government budget deficit reached 5.2 percent of GDP in the first quarter of 2024, with the primary deficit at 2.6 percent.

“We believe the government will reduce the fiscal deficit in the rest of 2024 by slowing spending growth, especially that which is not related to earthquake reconstruction. This would be consistent with comments by Şimşek,” it said.

policy rate, Inflation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FM attends Riyadh meeting on Gaza ceasefire

FM attends Riyadh meeting on Gaza ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. FM attends Riyadh meeting on Gaza ceasefire

    FM attends Riyadh meeting on Gaza ceasefire

  2. This year’s marriages to boost economy by 500 billion liras

    This year’s marriages to boost economy by 500 billion liras

  3. Turkish university to create digital twins of cities for urban planning

    Turkish university to create digital twins of cities for urban planning

  4. Vacancy rate in Istanbul office market falls significantly

    Vacancy rate in Istanbul office market falls significantly

  5. Policy consistency to help lower inflation, boost reserves: Fitch

    Policy consistency to help lower inflation, boost reserves: Fitch
Recommended
Vacancy rate in Istanbul office market falls significantly

Vacancy rate in Istanbul office market falls significantly
IMF opens $8.1 billion credit line for Colombia

IMF opens $8.1 billion credit line for Colombia
US sets up board to advise on safe, secure use of AI

US sets up board to advise on safe, secure use of AI
Rent prices in real terms declined in March, shows study

Rent prices in real terms declined in March, shows study
White goods sales surge 28 percent

White goods sales surge 28 percent
ByteDance says no plans to sell TikTok after US ban law

ByteDance says 'no plans' to sell TikTok after US ban law
WORLD FM attends Riyadh meeting on Gaza ceasefire

FM attends Riyadh meeting on Gaza ceasefire

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has joined several counterparts in Riyadh to participate in a crucial meeting aimed at advancing efforts for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.
ECONOMY Vacancy rate in Istanbul office market falls significantly

Vacancy rate in Istanbul office market falls significantly

The vacancy rate in Grade A offices in Istanbul, Türkiye’s financial and commercial center, has declined markedly in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the same period of last year, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield TR International.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿