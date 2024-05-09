Spain, Ireland mull recognizing Palestinian state on May 21: Report

DUBLIN

Ireland, Spain and several other European Union member countries could recognize the Palestinian state on May 21, according to a report by the Irish national broadcaster.

Two sources stated that diplomatic exchanges between Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta have intensified with the aim of jointly acknowledging the Palestinian state, RTE News reported on May 8.

These countries are now waiting for the upcoming vote at the United Nations General Assembly on May 10, which could pave the way for Palestinian full membership in the U.N., the report noted.

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin expressed Dublin’s intention to advance plans for recognizing the State of Palestine, announcing that Ireland will vote in favor of Palestinian U.N. membership on May 10.

Martin anticipates significant support for this vote among Irish officials, the report said.

A government spokesperson also noted that Martin and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez agree that acknowledging a two-state solution, “where the State of Palestine and the State of Israel coexist in peace and security, is crucial for regional stability and peace,” the report added.

Sources in Dublin indicated that there is no consensus among other European countries on a specific date for recognizing the State of Palestine.

Spain, Ireland, Malta and Slovenia announced their commitment to take initial steps towards recognizing a Palestinian state in a joint statement on March 22.

These efforts come after calls for a ceasefire and a lasting solution for peace are intensifying in the region due to the increasing number of civilian deaths in Gaza as a result of Israeli attacks.

Israel earlier criticized the plans of the four countries, arguing that they undermine the chances of resolving the conflict in Gaza through negotiations and instead serve as a "reward for terrorism."