Mitsubishi Motors told to pay $1billion over US car crash

Mitsubishi Motors told to pay $1billion over US car crash

NEW YORK
Mitsubishi Motors told to pay $1billion over US car crash

Japan's Mitsubishi Motors said on Thursday it had been told by a U.S. court to pay $1.01 billion in damages over a 2017 car accident in the United States, adding that it will appeal.

The plaintiff blamed a defective seatbelt design in her husband Francis Amagasu's 1992 Mitsubishi 3000GT that left him with severe injuries after the crash in Pennsylvania.

Amagasu lost control of his car while overtaking and as the vehicle rolled over the seatbelt failed to constrain him properly, according to U.S. media reports.

This caused his head to hit the roof of the car, breaking his neck and leaving him paralysed, the reports said, adding that the damages award was one of Philadelphia's biggest to date.

The court in Philadelphia County on May 6 ordered Mitsubishi Motors to pay $976 million as well as $33 million in delay damages, the Japanese firm said in a statement.

This confirms an earlier ruling by a jury.

"We do not accept the above judgement and MMNA (Mitsubishi Motors North America) plans to appeal to the higher court," Mitsubishi Motors said.

"We will continue to provide vehicles in compliance with applicable laws and safety standards."

In 2022, a U.S. jury ordered Ford to pay damages of $1.7 billion over a 2014 crash in the U.S. state of Georgia that left two people dead.

car crash,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

    Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

  2. Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

    Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

  3. Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

    Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

  4. Spain, Ireland mull recognizing Palestinian state on May 21: Report

    Spain, Ireland mull recognizing Palestinian state on May 21: Report

  5. N Macedonia set for rocky ties with EU neighbors

    N Macedonia set for rocky ties with EU neighbors
Recommended
Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban fictional’: Minister

Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
High hopes for carbon capture, underground storage

High hopes for carbon capture, underground storage
As inflation soaring, Argentina will print 10,000 peso notes

As inflation soaring, Argentina will print 10,000 peso notes
Indonesia says Musks Starlink granted licences to operate

Indonesia says Musk's Starlink granted licences to operate
Central Bank lifts inflation forecast to 38 percent for 2024

Central Bank lifts inflation forecast to 38 percent for 2024
WORLD Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia has agreed to remove some of its troops and border guards from Armenia, the Kremlin said on Thursday, after months of spiralling tensions between the two ex-Soviet allies.

ECONOMY Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban fictional’: Minister

Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has dismissed Israeli claims of Türkiye easing its trade ban on Israel, labeling them as "absolutely fictional and disconnected from reality."
SPORTS Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

One of Malaysia's top football clubs has pulled out of Friday's season-opening Charity Shield after a spate of assaults, including an acid attack, on players in the country.

﻿