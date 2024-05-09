Indonesia says Musk's Starlink granted licences to operate

Indonesia says Musk's Starlink granted licences to operate

JAKARTA
Indonesia says Musks Starlink granted licences to operate

Elon Musk's Starlink satellite company has been granted business licences to operate in Indonesia, a senior communication and information ministry official said Thursday.

Starlink's network of low Earth orbit satellites can provide internet to remote locations or areas that have had normal communications infrastructure disabled.

Indonesia is a vast archipelago of more than 17,000 islands and Jakarta is seeking to connect millions more of its population who are not hooked up to reliable internet services.

Usman Kansong, a senior official at the communication and information ministry, told AFP Starlink had been given approval to operate in Indonesia.

"PT Starlink Service Indonesia has been issued business licences for telecommunication operations... namely a business licence for VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) closed fixed networks and an ISP (internet service provider) business permit," he said.

The company now "has the right to operate in providing telecommunication services" across the archipelago country, said Usman, the ministry's director general of information and public communication.

The firm's services will be trialled this month in the newly planned capital Nusantara on the island of Borneo, which will open its doors in August, according to officials. It will then be launched at a later date.

The Indonesian government is moving the capital from traffic-clogged Jakarta, where large areas could be underwater by 2050 due to rising sea levels and land subsidence, according to some researchers.

Only two-thirds of Indonesia's more than 270 million people had access to the internet by 2022, according to the World Bank.

Starlink is already available in the Southeast Asia region in Malaysia and the Philippines.

license,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

    Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

  2. Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

    Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

  3. Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

    Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

  4. Spain, Ireland mull recognizing Palestinian state on May 21: Report

    Spain, Ireland mull recognizing Palestinian state on May 21: Report

  5. N Macedonia set for rocky ties with EU neighbors

    N Macedonia set for rocky ties with EU neighbors
Recommended
Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban fictional’: Minister

Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
High hopes for carbon capture, underground storage

High hopes for carbon capture, underground storage
Mitsubishi Motors told to pay $1billion over US car crash

Mitsubishi Motors told to pay $1billion over US car crash
As inflation soaring, Argentina will print 10,000 peso notes

As inflation soaring, Argentina will print 10,000 peso notes
Central Bank lifts inflation forecast to 38 percent for 2024

Central Bank lifts inflation forecast to 38 percent for 2024
WORLD Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia agrees to remove some troops, border guards from Armenia

Russia has agreed to remove some of its troops and border guards from Armenia, the Kremlin said on Thursday, after months of spiralling tensions between the two ex-Soviet allies.

ECONOMY Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban fictional’: Minister

Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban 'fictional’: Minister

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has dismissed Israeli claims of Türkiye easing its trade ban on Israel, labeling them as "absolutely fictional and disconnected from reality."
SPORTS Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

One of Malaysia's top football clubs has pulled out of Friday's season-opening Charity Shield after a spate of assaults, including an acid attack, on players in the country.

﻿