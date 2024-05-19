Companies trying to attract more smartphone users in Africa

ACCRA
Internet-enabled phones have transformed many lives, but they can play a unique role in sub-Saharan Africa, where infrastructure and public services are among the world's least developed, said Jenny Aker, a professor who studies the issue at Tufts University.

At times, technology in Africa has leapfrogged gaps, including providing access to mobile money for people without bank accounts.

Despite growing mobile internet coverage on the continent of 1.3 billion people, just 25 percent of adults in sub-Saharan Africa have access to it, according to Claire Sibthorpe at the U.K.-based mobile phone lobbying group GSMA.

Expense is the main barrier. The cheapest smartphone costs up to 95 percent of the monthly salary for the poorest 20 percent of the region's population, Sibthorpe said.

Literacy rates that are below the global average, and lack of services in many African languages — some 2,000 are spoken across the continent— are other reasons why a smartphone isn't a compelling investment for some.

Even in Ghana, where the lingua franca is English, knowing how to use smartphones and apps can be a challenge for newcomers.

One new company in Ghana is trying to close the digital gap. Uniti Networks offers financing to help make smartphones more affordable and coaches users to navigate its platform of apps.

Kami Dar, chief executive of Uniti Networks, said the mobile internet could help address other challenges including accessing health care.

The company has launched in five communities across Ghana with 650 participants and wants to reach 100,000 users within five years.

Aker, the scholar, noted that the potential impact of mobile phones across Africa is immense but said there is limited evidence that paid health or agriculture apps are benefiting people there. She asserted that the only beneficial impacts are reminders to take medicine or get vaccinated.

Having studied agricultural apps and their impact, she said it doesn't seem that farmers are getting better prices or improving their income.

Capo-Chichi from CERCO Group said a dearth of useful apps and content is another reason why more people in Africa aren't buying smartphones.

Dar said Uniti Networks learns from mistakes. In a pilot in northern Ghana designed to help cocoa farmers contribute to their pensions, there was high engagement but farmers didn’t find the app user-friendly and needed extra coaching.

After the feedback, the pension provider changed the interface to improve navigation.

Erdoğan backs sentences for ex-HDP chairs as 'terror-related'
