This year’s marriages to boost economy by 500 billion liras

This year’s marriages to boost economy by 500 billion liras

ISTANBUL
This year’s marriages to boost economy by 500 billion liras

This year's weddings are expected to contribute 500 billion Turkish Liras ($15.3 billion) to the economy as the season kicks off early this year, a sector representative has said.

With approximately 600,000 expected to tie the knot this year, the season holds promise for both newlyweds and businesses alike, according to Bendevi Palandöken, the head of the Confederation of Turkish Tradesmen and Craftsmen (TESK).

Palandöken expressed his expectation regarding a bustling market across various sectors including photographers, hairdressers, dress shops, florists, cake makers and jewelry artisans, noting that the warming of the weather signaled the early start of the season.

“With the weddings to be held this year, marriages are expected to generate 500 billion liras in economic activity,” he said.

Palandöken emphasized the broader impact of weddings on the economy, citing Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data from last year indicating a 300 billion liras contribution from the wedding sector alone. From furniture to house appliances and textiles, wedding related expenditures ripple through various industries, benefiting many businesses.

Heavy cost of weddings

Given the rising costs of goods and services, the financial burden of a wedding weighs heavily, he said.

Highlighting the financial strain on couples, Palandöken noted that the average wedding costs start from 500,000 liras, attributing the rising expenses to currency fluctuations and inflation.

“There are very serious price increases in all products and services due to the increase in exchange rates and high inflation,” he noted.

“The price of gold, which is indispensable for weddings, has increased by nearly 100 percent in the last year. In the past, the gold that is given to the bride and groom at the wedding used to cover most of the costs, but now that has become a dream.”

Underscoring that couples may postpone marriage due to these heavy costs, Palandöken said, “When the astronomical increase in wedding hall rents, price increases in home appliances and electronic goods are taken into account, our young people could delay marriage due to unemployment and economic reasons.”

Despite economic challenges, Palandöken underscored the government’s efforts to incentivize marriage through various support programs, emphasizing the importance of zero-interest loans to alleviate financial burdens on couples and stimulate economic activity.

As preparations for the wedding season intensify, Palandöken urged companies to extend special campaigns and discounts to newlyweds, while advising consumers to shop from trusted vendors to ensure satisfaction and reliability.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FM attends Riyadh meeting on Gaza ceasefire

FM attends Riyadh meeting on Gaza ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. FM attends Riyadh meeting on Gaza ceasefire

    FM attends Riyadh meeting on Gaza ceasefire

  2. This year’s marriages to boost economy by 500 billion liras

    This year’s marriages to boost economy by 500 billion liras

  3. Turkish university to create digital twins of cities for urban planning

    Turkish university to create digital twins of cities for urban planning

  4. Vacancy rate in Istanbul office market falls significantly

    Vacancy rate in Istanbul office market falls significantly

  5. Policy consistency to help lower inflation, boost reserves: Fitch

    Policy consistency to help lower inflation, boost reserves: Fitch
Recommended
Turkish university to create digital twins of cities for urban planning

Turkish university to create digital twins of cities for urban planning
Turkish boxers triumph at European Championships

Turkish boxers triumph at European Championships
Lawyers set to convene for ‘defense rally’

Lawyers set to convene for ‘defense rally’
Local strawberry boom reshaping rural economies

Local strawberry boom reshaping rural economies
New Atatürk monument marks iconic photo spot 109 years on

New Atatürk monument marks iconic photo spot 109 years on
Edirne hotel bookings surge ahead of spring festivities

Edirne hotel bookings surge ahead of spring festivities
WORLD FM attends Riyadh meeting on Gaza ceasefire

FM attends Riyadh meeting on Gaza ceasefire

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has joined several counterparts in Riyadh to participate in a crucial meeting aimed at advancing efforts for a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.
ECONOMY Vacancy rate in Istanbul office market falls significantly

Vacancy rate in Istanbul office market falls significantly

The vacancy rate in Grade A offices in Istanbul, Türkiye’s financial and commercial center, has declined markedly in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the same period of last year, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield TR International.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿