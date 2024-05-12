Turkish diaspora in US gears up for annual parade

NEW YORK
Turkish Americans are gearing up for a celebration of culture and community as they prepare to mark the 41st Turkish Day Parade in New York on May 17 and 18.

The festivities will commence with a flag-raising ceremony at Bowling Green park, honoring both the heritage and resilience of the Turkish-American community.

As part of the commemorative events, the Türkiye's Communications Directorate will host a panel discussion at the Turkish House, a new skyscraper across from the U.N. building in New York.

The panel will delve into the cultural dimensions of the relationship between Türkiye and the United States.

In addition to discourse, the celebration will cater to the younger members of the community with a range of games and activities designed specifically for children.

The highlight of the festivities will take place on May 18, with the grand parade. Setting off from Madison Avenue and 38th Street in the early morning, the parade will wind its way through the bustling streets of New York City, culminating at Madison Square park.

Enlivening the procession will be the Ottoman music, performed by the janissary band of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Moreover, the parade will feature performances by several singers.

Originating in 1981 in response to the assassination of Turkish diplomats in the United States by the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA, the parade has evolved into an annual tradition, symbolizing unity and solidarity within the Turkish diaspora in the U.S.

