Istanbul mayor hosts Ramallah counterpart

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has welcomed his counterpart from Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Issa Kassis, in a show of solidarity amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

"We stand by the rightful struggle of the Palestinian people on all international platforms," İmamoğlu stated following the meeting on May 11.

The Istanbul mayor highlighted the urgent need to halt the brutality and end the ongoing conflict, which has "tragically evolved into a massacre." 

For his part, Kassis shed light on the dire situation in the West Bank, noting the challenges faced in maintaining essential services amid escalating tensions.

"All eyes are on Gaza, but the situation in the West Bank is getting more serious day by day," he remarked. 

While discussing practical measures of support, İmamoğlu mentioned the aid provided to Palestinians pursuing their university education in Istanbul, affirming the municipality's commitment to addressing their needs.

Notably, the Istanbul Municipality has previously dispatched five trucks filled with vital supplies destined for Gaza, demonstrating solidarity with the beleaguered region. 

The aid convoy – consisting of essential items such as food, hygiene materials, baby formula and clothing – was scheduled to reach the Gaza Strip through the Red Crescent's warehouse located in Adana, a province in southern Türkiye. 

"We will be ready to help the Palestinian people with whatever they need," İmamoğlu said in his speech, stressing the importance of mutual support among local governments during times of crisis. 

"In such environments, especially as local governments, we should analyze the process very sensitively and support each other in every aspect."

Turkish diaspora in US gears up for annual parade
