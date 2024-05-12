Cleanup event reveals extent of marine pollution in Med Sea

HATAY

A cleanup initiative conducted in the southern province of Hatay has revealed the alarming extent of pollution in the Mediterranean Sea, as divers removed debris, including tires, chairs, ghost nets, and various other items.

The “We Protect our Sea” event, which took place in the Arsuz district, encompassed both shoreline and underwater areas, showcasing the extent of marine pollution plaguing the coastal region.

Altan Uzar, head of a sailing and watersports club in Arsuz, highlighted the prolonged environmental impact of discarded items such as tires, which gradually release toxins into the water.

“These tires continue to poison [the sea] as long as they remain in the water. For this reason, we tried to remove them and other waste such as plastic bags, water bottles, and petroleum waste with the help of divers.”

Emphasizing the need for continued action, Uzar expressed intentions to make the event a tradition, increase its scope and expand the current efforts to Arsuz Stream, a vital ecosystem where fishing boats often congregate.

By fostering community engagement and promoting awareness, the initiative seeks to mitigate marine pollution and preserve the ecological integrity of the seas.

He underscored the importance of responsible waste management, advocating for proactive measures to prevent further contamination and safeguard marine habitats from irreversible damage.

“Our aim was just to light a small fire, that is, to raise awareness. The important thing is not to throw these tires into the sea,” Uzar said.