Türkiye’s AI forest fire system wins UN award

ANKARA
Türkiye’s cutting-edge AI-enhanced “Decision Support System,” employed in combating forest fires, will receive the World Information Society Summit Award from the UN’s International Telecommunication Union at a ceremony held in Geneva on May 27-31.

The system leverages real-time meteorological data for swift and effective fire response, combining data from the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, General Directorate of Forestry and satellite and UAV imagery.

Predictive modeling based on meteorological factors aids in preempting fire outbreaks and determining their causes.

Additionally, the system enables real-time analysis of evolving conditions, facilitating precise intervention strategies and evacuation protocols. Constant data analysis ensures system refinement, enhancing firefighting efficacy.

Recognized for its innovation, Türkiye’s domestically developed system promises expedited forest fire containment and reduced casualties.

Forestry Director Bekir Karacabey emphasized the system’s evolution, from learning fire behaviors to real-time decision making based on live meteorological data and terrain analysis.

The system forecasts fire progression indicating where fires could reach by certain times, aiding in resource allocation and response planning.

Future enhancements aim for automated deployment, signaling teams for immediate action upon fire detection.

“In the next stage, we want the software to automatically send a message to the teams that are best to intervene in the fire without waiting for us to give instructions, and enable those teams to take action,” Karacabey explained.

The software sets Türkiye apart in forestry technology, with potential for global adoption among traditionally adept nations like the U.S., Canada, Spain, Germany and France, Karacabey said.

“There is currently no country using this software. Our friends and teams are in constant contact with these countries. At the moment, they are waiting for us to complete this software so that they can use it in their own countries.”

