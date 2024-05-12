Historic church in Sivas set for auction

SİVAS

Nestled in the Göydün village in the Central Anatolian city of Sivas, a 19th-century historic church is slated for auction, attracting many suitors, including famous artists.

Sur Garabet church, also known as Tuzhisar church, has long been a focal point for local residents, serving diverse purposes over the years.

However, its current owner, Hatice Akay, has made the decision to sell the landmark, offering it up for a starting price of 5 million Turkish Liras ($154,000) in an auction process.

According to Abdulvahap Yıldız, the real estate consultant overseeing the proceedings, the starting bid will advance with incremental increases of 100,000 liras.

“There was an excessive demand after we offered the church for sale. We have had many meetings abroad and through the managers of famous artists. We are still in the negotiation phase,” he said.

The decision to opt for an auction format stems from the building’s historical significance and its need for adequate restoration, Yıldız explained.

Despite an influx of interest from both domestic and international parties, the emphasis remains on finding a custodian who not only recognizes the cultural value of the site but also possesses the resources and commitment to undertake its restoration.

Yıldız further emphasized the importance of preserving the church’s legacy, stressing the need for a discerning buyer who can uphold its heritage and safeguard its cultural integrity.

“Since this church has served as a place of worship for years, we are striving to give it to someone who will know the value of this place,” he said.

The auction will be conducted in the presence of a notary and on the basis of confidentiality.