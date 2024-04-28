Turkish boxers triumph at European Championships

ISTANBUL

Two Turkish boxers, Buse Naz Çakıroğlu and Busenaz Sürmeneli, have secured gold medals at the 2024 European Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Çakıroğlu, competing in the 52 kg weight class, dominated the competition, earning her third consecutive European Championship title. This victory marked her fourth time reaching the championship finals. After defeating her Bulgarian rival Venelina Poptoleva in the semifinals, Çakıroğlu went on to triumph over Russia's Anastasia Kool in the decisive final match.

This latest gold medal added to Çakıroğlu's impressive collection, which includes a silver medal at the Olympic Games and a world championship title. Notably, she secured gold medals in the previous two European Championships, in 2019 and 2022, solidifying her position as a dominant force in the sport.

Sürmeneli, representing Türkiye in the 66 kg category, also won gold in her first European Championship final. The 25-year-old Olympic and world champion showcased her skills by defeating Slovakian competitor Jessica Triebelova in the semifinals. Facing Albina Moldazhanova of Russia in the finals, Sürmeneli claimed victory, adding the only missing gold medal to her illustrious career. Previously, she secured two bronze medals in European championships.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak extended his congratulations to both Çakıroğlu and Sürmeneli for their outstanding achievements. He praised Çakıroğlu for becoming a three-time European Champion and Sürmeneli for completing her collection of gold medals.

In a display of exceptional talent and perseverance, Turkish women boxers secured gold medals, further solidifying Türkiye's presence in the world of boxing.