Former HDP leaders sentenced to lengthy prison terms

ANKARA
Former co-chairs of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ, have been handed substantial prison sentences in the case stemming from events dating back to the 2014 protests that erupted into deadly clashes in eastern Türkiye.

Demirtaş received a 42-year prison sentence, while Yüksekdağ was sentenced to 30 years and three months. The charges against them include offenses such as "disrupting the integrity of the state."

The trial on May 16, involving a total of 108 individuals including the pro-Kurdish HDP’s executives and politicians, also saw requests for 38 aggravated life imprisonment sentences across 29 separate charges.

During the hearing held in an Ankara court, Demirtaş was convicted on multiple counts, including aiding in disrupting the unity and territorial integrity of the state, incitement to commit crimes, terrorist organization propaganda and incitement of public disobedience.

The court also ruled to extend Demirtaş's detention.

Similarly, Yüksekdağ was convicted on multiple counts, including opposition to laws on public gatherings and election-related violations.

Former co-chair Gültan Kışanak and Sebahat Tuncel were among those sentenced to 12 years in prison for membership in a terrorist organization. However, both were also granted release.

Several individuals – including Altan Tan, Ayhan Bilgen, Aysel Tuğluk, Beyza Üstün, Bircan Yorulmaz, Can Memiş and Sırrı Süreyya Önder – were acquitted.

The trial proceedings were attended by delegations from various political parties, including the HDP's successor, Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), as well as international observers, MPs, lawyers and supporters.

The case, commonly referred to as the "Kobani case," originated from large-scale protests in 2014 following the ISIL crisis in the Syrian city, which is also known by its Arabic name Ayn al-Arab.

The investigation, which commenced in 2014, resulted in the arrest of 17 HDP officials in October 2020. Since then, over 30 hearings have taken place.

Demirtaş, who has been in detention for roughly eight years, has denied the accusations during his inaugural defense last December, asserting that the court's ruling will be "unlikely in the conscience of the people."

Hundreds of proceedings have been initiated against Demirtaş since 2016, which were amalgamated into more than 30 cases.

The HDP, meanwhile, continues to face a closure case over its purported links with the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

