OTOKAR to provide 90 buses to Czech Republic

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s leading bus brand Otokar has signed an agreement with Dopravni Spolecnost Usteckeho Kraje, the transport company of the Usti region of the Czech Republic, for the supply of 90 intercity buses.

Otokar, facilitating modern public transportation in more than 50 countries, most recently received an order from Usti region for 90 Vectio U LE buses. The deal that Otokar signed amounts to approximately 14 million euros.

The Vectio buses will be produced according to the public transportation requirements of the region. Otokar plans to complete the delivery of the buses within 12 months, starting in the first half of 2023.

With nearly 60 years of experience in the public transportation sector, engineering capabilities, and its own designed products, Otokar continues to be a favorite of many cities in Europe, offering comfortable and safe travel for millions of passengers with more than 35,000 buses currently used in more than 50 countries, including Türkiye.

A compact, practical vehicle, the Vectio U LE is available with different seat configurations to ensure it can meet all of customer needs. It prioritizes accessibility, with a low floor, double central doors and a manually operated ramp.

The interior is elegant and spacious. The independent front wheel suspension and automatic transmission ensures flexible yet stable handling. Its tight turning circle makes the vehicle very maneuverable. Perfectly suited to urban and intercity driving, the Vectio U LE increases the versatility of the fleets.

