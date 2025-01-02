Orhan Kemal’s house listed for sale

ISTANBUL

The house in Istanbul’s Fatih neighborhood, where Orhan Kemal, one of Türkiye's most prominent literary figures, lived as a tenant from 1954 to 1966, has been put up for sale.

The two-story house in Cibali has been listed for sale by the property owner through a real estate agency, with a price tag of 10 million Turkish Liras. It is known that Kemal wrote around 35 of his works in this house. The property has attracted potential buyers from Istanbul, Ankara and Antalya. The house, where Kemal's son Işık Öğütçü was also born, awaits its new owner.

Expressing his surprise upon learning about the sale through the press, Öğütçü said, “I was shocked to see the listings. This house could still serve as an Orhan Kemal memorial. It could become a library or a workshop dedicated to children. Authorities such as the Presidency, the Culture Ministry, or even the Commerce Ministry could step in to preserve this house.”

Öğütçü shared his memories of the house: “I am his fourth child. I was born in the much-discussed Cibali house, where we lived for 12 years between 1954 and 1966. My father wrote nearly 35 works there, including ‘The Criminal,’ ‘The Child of the Streets,’ ‘Inspector of Inspectors,’ ‘The Charlatan,’ ‘One of the Houses’ and ‘There Was a Young Shoot.’ These books reflect the spirit of the Cibali neighborhood. Those years have bittersweet memories for us. Later, we moved away. My father moved five times after relocating to Istanbul from Adana in 1951. The house in Cibali was where we stayed the longest.”

Explaining why he could not purchase the house in earlier years, Öğütçü said: “I was in touch with the owners when it was listed for sale years ago at a much lower price than now. I even visited the property with the intention of buying it. However, due to financial constraints at the time, I had to abandon the idea. Later, in 2018-2019, there were concerns about the building’s stability and authorities from Istanbul Governor’s Office expressed interest in acquiring it, but the project was left unfinished after natural disasters diverted their focus.”

“The Fatih Municipality maintained the building and installed a plaque that reads, ‘Orhan Kemal lived here.’ I also suggested that the house could be turned into a cultural heritage site, but nothing came of it. Now, I see it listed for sale and I’m surprised,” Öğütçü added.

Call for preservation

Highlighting the cultural significance of the house, Öğütçü proposed that it could be transformed into a space for education and creativity. “It could serve as a workshop or library for children. The house could inspire future artists, writers, and scientists, who could proudly say they grew up in Orhan Kemal’s house. The thought of it alone is thrilling. I am waiting eagerly to see what will happen next.”

Cem Baydar, the real estate agent responsible for the sale, shared details about the property. “The owners are selling the house not out of necessity but because it is surplus to their needs. It was listed three months ago for 10 million liras. Since then, I have received inquiries not only from Istanbul but also from Antalya, Ankara and other cities. Many people from the arts community have shown interest. Offers have ranged from 1 million to 5 million liras, but the house remains on the market.”