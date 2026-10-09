OpenAI revenue gap sparks fresh scrutiny of AI valuations

OpenAI revenue gap sparks fresh scrutiny of AI valuations

WASHINGTON
OpenAI revenue gap sparks fresh scrutiny of AI valuations

The OpenAI logo is seen at the "ALL IN 2026" conference at the Palais des Congres de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, on September 17, 2026. (AFP Photo)

OpenAI is bringing in about $20 billion less in annualized revenue than investors had been led to believe, the Financial Times reported, raising questions about the solidity of the AI business.

Citing documents shared with OpenAI's financial backers, the FT said the company put its annualized revenue at close to $50 billion as of the end of September.

Media reports late last month had pegged the figure at $70 billion based on information given to investors.

Investors track annualized revenue at OpenAI and Anthropic as the clearest signal of demand for artificial intelligence and the figures help justify enormous spending on data centers as well as the AI-fueled stock market rally.

The metric, which tech startups commonly use to signal their growth trajectory, is sometimes criticized as imprecise or even misleading, since it typically extrapolates a single month's sales across a full year.

In an apparent pushback, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC that the earlier number, which the network reported as $68 billion, counted gross revenue from OpenAI's partnerships with companies like chipmaker Nvidia.

That method was intended to make it easier for investors to measure the company against chief rival Anthropic.

The report lands as OpenAI negotiates a fresh private fundraising that could value it at roughly $1.4 trillion, according to the FT.

OpenAI, which confidentially submitted paperwork for an initial public offering in June, had been widely expected to go public this fall, but it has since pushed back the listing.

Archrival Anthropic is expected to list on the public markets next month.

Artificial Intelligence,

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