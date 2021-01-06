Online exhibit honors ‘Suleiman the Magnificent’

ISTANBUL
An online exhibit in honor of Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, the 10th and longest-reigning sultan of the Ottoman Empire, is all set to showcase the sultan’s glorious days of his reign from 1520 until he died in 1566.

The virtual exhibition titled “The Age of Suleiman the Magnificent” will display the great sultan’s poems written under the pen name Muhibbi or Lover in English and his nearly 50-year reign.

Among the works on display are from Istanbul’s historic Süleymaniye Manuscript Library and several other libraries, including Köprülü, Atif Efendi, Nuruosmaniye and Ragıp Paşa.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see 46 manuscripts in the exhibit, featuring Sultan Suleiman’s reign and present examples of the art belonging to his era.

Suleiman is considered by many historians as the most successful Ottoman sultan. His rule from 1520 to 1566 saw bold military campaigns that expanded the realm as well as significant developments in the fields of law, literature, art and architecture.

The online exhibition can be visited at suleymaniye.yek.gov.tr/kanunisergisi.

