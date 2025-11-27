One in 33 children diagnosed with autism in Türkiye

ANKARA

Autism now affects one in 33 Turkish children, a dramatic rise prompting experts to call for immediate country-wide action on early screening and inclusive schooling.

Speaking before parliament, civil society representative Sedef Erken highlighted the dramatic surge in autism — from one in 150 children just 10–15 years ago to one in 33 now — and warned that the country faces care needs that are "growing like a mountain."

She noted that civil society has stepped in to draft an Autism Action Plan, but implementation on the ground continues to lag.

Erken said families still struggle to secure basic rights, recalling how her own son was denied schooling for two years despite legal protections.

Erken stressed that the lack of a unified national autism database is crippling planning efforts and leaving support systems fragmented. She also highlighted major gaps in guardianship arrangements, supported and assisted living services and inter-ministerial data sharing.

Education Ministry's Special Education Director Mustafa Otrar reported 93,447 autism diagnoses in the past five years, including nearly 12,000 new cases last year.

According to Otrar, around 438,000 students are currently receiving special education. He noted that based on current trends, the number of students needing inclusive education could exceed 1 million by 2050, and underscored the urgency for long-term structural reform.