Oil prices jump, stocks fall over inflation, Russia concerns

  • March 25 2022 07:00:00

Oil prices jump, stocks fall over inflation, Russia concerns

NEW YORK
Oil prices jump, stocks fall over inflation, Russia concerns

Oil and gas prices surged while stock markets fell yesterday on renewed fears over Russian energy supplies and soaring inflation.

Crude oil futures jumped more than 4 percent with Brent North Sea, the international benchmark, exceeding $120 per barrel.

Moscow could face more sanctions as U.S. President Joe Biden left on March 23 for Europe on a mission to bolster Western unity against Russia, though Europe has avoided an oil embargo so far.

Concerns over supply also rose as Russia warned that repairs at a terminal near a Black Sea port may take up to two months and lead to a drop in oil exports of about one million barrels per day.

Gas prices rose after President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia will now only accept rubles for gas deliveries to “unfriendly countries,” which include EU nations. The ruble, which has plummeted since the war broke out, gained against the dollar and euro following Putin’s announcement.

Europe’s gas price reference Dutch TTF briefly rose past 130 euros per megawatt hour before falling back to 117 euros later in the day.

“Russia is now trying to pressure the West with counter sanctions - and reduce its dependence on foreign currencies,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya told AFP.

On stock markets, rising concerns about a U.S. “soft landing” amid increasingly aggressive comments from Federal Reserve officials sent Wall Street equities sharply lower.

On March 23, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index finished 0.2 percent lower as British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the U.K. economy would grow far slower than expected this year due to the Ukraine war and soaring global inflation.

In Frankfurt, the DAX closed 1.3 percent lower while the Paris CAC 40 was down 1.2 percent.

The Russian stock market resumed limited trading yesterday under heavy restrictions almost one month after prices plunged and the market was shut down following Moscow’s invasion of Ukrainian territories.

Trading of a limited number of stocks including energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft took place under curbs that are meant to prevent a repeat of the massive selloff that took place Feb. 24. Foreigners cannot sell and traders are barred from short selling, or betting prices will fall.

The benchmark MOEX index gained 8 percent in the first minutes of trading.

The reopening of stock trading on the Moscow Exchange has little impact on investors outside Russia. Its market capitalization is a fraction of that of major Western or Asian markets - $773 billion at the end of last year.

Foreign investment managers lost one reason to buy Russian stocks after MSCI Inc. declared the market to be “uninvestable” following the Feb. 24 invasion and removed it from global indexes.

Inflation,

TURKEY Turkey in close contact with Russia, Ukraine for ceasefire: Erdoğan

Turkey in close contact with Russia, Ukraine for ceasefire: Erdoğan

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish woman makes history as 12th superfetation case

    Turkish woman makes history as 12th superfetation case

  2. New details emerge in massive bank fraud

    New details emerge in massive bank fraud

  3. Ankara urges US to supply F-35 jets, Patriot systems ‘without preconditions’

    Ankara urges US to supply F-35 jets, Patriot systems ‘without preconditions’

  4. Erdoğan discusses Ukraine war with world leaders at NATO

    Erdoğan discusses Ukraine war with world leaders at NATO

  5. New COVID variant’s impact to be seen in two weeks, say experts

    New COVID variant’s impact to be seen in two weeks, say experts
Recommended
Russian gov’t seeks to reassure AvtoVAZ after Renault suspension

Russian gov’t seeks to reassure AvtoVAZ after Renault suspension
Turkcell’s central network in Ukraine intact

Turkcell’s central network in Ukraine intact
Shareholder rebuffs BBVA’s share price offer for Garanti

Shareholder rebuffs BBVA’s share price offer for Garanti
UK inflation jumps to 6.2 pct, highest since 1992: data

UK inflation jumps to 6.2 pct, highest since 1992: data
Nigeria eyes fertilizer exports with $2.5 billion plant

Nigeria eyes fertilizer exports with $2.5 billion plant
Mitsubishi constructs demo plant in Turkey

Mitsubishi constructs demo plant in Turkey
WORLD Biden to visit near Ukraine border in show of solidarity

Biden to visit near Ukraine border in show of solidarity

US President Joe Biden will travel to a town near the Polish-Ukrainian border on March 25, trying to signal Western resolve against a Russian invasion that has increasingly turned to a grinding war of attrition.
ECONOMY Shareholder rebuffs BBVA’s share price offer for Garanti

Shareholder rebuffs BBVA’s share price offer for Garanti

Spanish banking group BBVA’s share price offer to achieve full control of Turkish lender Garanti BBVA, which was announced in November 2021, is far below a fair level, one of the major shareholders has said.

SPORTS Young Ukrainian athlete to play tennis in Adana

Young Ukrainian athlete to play tennis in Adana

A professional sports club in the southern province of Adana has accepted a 14-year-old Ukrainian tennis player who ran away from the Russian aggression in his country with open arms to help him continue his passion for the sport in Turkey.