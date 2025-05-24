Officials in talks with scientists to boost Anatolian leopard numbers

VAN

Officials from the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry have initiated consultations with scientists to explore strategies for increasing the population of the Anadolu Pars (Anatolian leopard), a species once thought extinct.

The announcement was made during the National Wildlife Congress, held in the eastern province of Van from May 21 to 24, under the auspices of the ministry.

“We are engaging with scientists to determine what we can do to support the proliferation of the Anatolian leopard,” General Director of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) Kadir Çokçetin said, speaking at the congress.

Çokçetin noted that recent camera trap images have confirmed the presence of the elusive big cat, once believed to be extinct in the region. “We are closely monitoring the areas where sightings have occurred and taking measures to protect these habitats,” he added.

The species had not been officially documented for decades until recent photographic evidence emerged. Its reappearance has prompted renewed scientific interest and conservation initiatives.

The congress brought together researchers from 18 universities, who presented 80 scientific papers focusing on wildlife research and conservation.

The event coincided with the International Day for Biological Diversity on May 22 and highlighted Türkiye’s rich biodiversity, home to approximately 12,000 plant species — nearly matching Europe’s total flora.

DKMP officials showcased the success of their biodiversity database project, “Noah’s Ark,” which cataloged 1.9 million data points across 13,404 flora and fauna taxa.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı, in a video address to the congress, stated, “This year, the International Day for Biological Diversity is celebrated around the world with the theme ‘Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development’. This important day reminds us that we need to deepen our awareness of our relationship with nature."

He further stressed the broader mission of preserving Türkiye’s biodiversity. “We are expanding protected areas through science-based strategies, enhancing species monitoring with advanced technologies and documenting traditional ecological knowledge to safeguard our cultural heritage.”