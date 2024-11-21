Number of EVs on Türkiye’s roads exceeds 150,000

ISTANBUL
The number of electric vehicles on Türkiye’s roads increased significantly in the past 10 months, reaching more than 150,000 as of the end of October.

The fast expansion of the EV market was mostly due to domestically produced Togg, which delivered more than 40,000 vehicles in the last one and a half year.

While the total number of electric vehicles registered was 80,043 at the end of last year, it reached 153,772 by the end of October.

The share of EVs in all cars increased from 0.5 percent last year to 1 percent by the end of October.

In the first 10 months of 2023, 45,050 electric vehicles were registered in Türkiye, while their numbers rose to 73,817 in the same period of this year.

In the said period, the number of electric vehicles registered in traffic increased by 64 percent.

The share of EVs in newly registered cars was 9 percent in January-October, up from 5.9 percent a year ago.

In January-October, EV sales in the country surged by 42.7 percent year-on-year to 69,744 with EVs capturing a 9.3 share of total sales.

The auto market, including passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, contracted 1.2 percent annually in the first 10 months of the year as 947,166 units were sold.

Passenger car sales inched up 0.2 percent to 750,935 units.

In October alone, however, EV sales fell by 9.4 percent annually to 8,906 units.

The local auto market shrank 4 percent to 97,274 in the month with passenger car sales plunged 8.4 percent to 75,662 units.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), there were more than 16 million registered cars in the country as of October.

Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks
