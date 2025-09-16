Nuclear plays central role in Türkiye's long-term energy strategy: Minister

ISTANBUL
Nuclear energy plays a central role in Türkiye's long-term energy strategy, which is built on the pillars of sustainable development, energy security and achieving net zero emissions by 2053, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

"We can use the full potential of nuclear energy for climate change, energy security and sustainable development," he said in a video message sent to the 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Minister stated that Türkiye's electricity demand is expected to triple over the next 30 years and to meet this increasing need, the country is expanding its power generation capacity across all sectors, including nuclear and renewables.

Bayraktar outlined Türkiye's nuclear energy roadmap, highlighting the goal to commission 7 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear power by 2035, and expand capacity to 20 GW by 2050 through the integration of small modular reactors (SMRs).

Bayraktar also underlined Türkiye's commitment to strengthening nuclear science for peaceful purposes.

He announced plans to increase the use of the Çekmece research reactor in Istanbul and reiterated the importance of nuclear technology in health, agriculture, food security, water management and environmental protection.

Last week, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır announced the launch of an initiative calling on universities and researchers to develop an indigenous nuclear reactor, describing it as a major step forward in the country’s nuclear energy program.

Türkiye is only months away from starting operations at the first unit of its inaugural nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, which is currently under construction on the Mediterranean coast.

The $20 billion Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, with four 1,200-megawatt reactors totaling 4.8 gigawatts, is being built by Russia’s Rosatom.

