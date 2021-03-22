No compromise from free-market mechanism: Turkish finance minister

  • March 22 2021 09:09:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Attaching great importance to the markets' efficient and solid functioning, Turkey will not compromise from the free-market mechanism, the country's treasury and finance minister said on Mach 22. 

"Liberal exchange regime will continue resolutely," Lütfi Elvan said in a statement.

Elvan stressed that Turkey would maintain its macro policy, prioritizing disinflation with determination until a permanent drop in inflation is achieved.

"We will continue implementing fiscal policies to support price stability in a way that complements monetary policy," Elvan noted.

Touting the country's new landmark economic reform package announced on March 12, Elvan said the package would further strengthen its structural foundation and boost its resistance to shocks.

