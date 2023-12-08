New York's Met takes a feminist look at global fashion

New York's Met takes a feminist look at global fashion

NEW YORK
New Yorks Met takes a feminist look at global fashion

New York's Metropolitan Museum has pulled the curtain back on its latest blockbuster exhibit, showcasing women couturiers many of whom have been kept in the shadows of obscurity until now.

One of the centerpieces of the "Women dressing women" exhibition is a dress by pioneering African-American designer Ann Lowe who was largely ignored in her day, even though she designed Jackie Kennedy's wedding gown in 1953.

The muslin dress is exquisitely detailed, sporting silk roses and intricate taffeta.

Three decades before Jackie O stepped out in Lowe's masterpiece, forgotten French fashion house Premet released a dress designed by Madam Charlotte called "La garconne."

Through the 80 pieces by 70 creators, the exhibition also looks at the art of womenswear from the 20th Century up to the modern day, as well as the environmental advocacy of designers like Gabriela Hearst and Hillary Taymour.

"The biggest overarching takeaway is really to celebrate and demonstrate the incredible range and diversity of women designers who have been present throughout history and who have made so many meaningful contributions to fashion," said Huber.

For women, the story begins in the anonymity of sewing workshops to which they were often relegated.

But several French women designers made their mark in the early 20th century, including Madeleine Vionnet, Jeanne Lanvin and Gabrielle Chanel.

In handpicking outfits designed by Elsa Schiaparelli, Nina Ricci and Vivienne Westwood, the Costume Institute delved into its collection of 33,000 pieces representing seven centuries of clothing.

The exhibition, originally scheduled for 2020 to celebrate a century of women's suffrage in the United States but delayed by the pandemic, ends on a more political note, looking at absences and omissions in museum collections.

Metropolitan Museum of Art, feminism,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities

Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities
LATEST NEWS

  1. Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities

    Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities

  2. Rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq security official

    Rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq security official

  3. Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to take steps towards normalisation

    Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to take steps towards normalisation

  4. UN to hold emergency meeting at Guyana's request on Venezuelan claim to vast oil-rich region

    UN to hold emergency meeting at Guyana's request on Venezuelan claim to vast oil-rich region

  5. Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

    Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks
Recommended
UNESCO recognizes Ramadan meal tradition of iftar

UNESCO recognizes Ramadan meal tradition of iftar
The piano with four feet on Antalya streets

The piano with four feet on Antalya streets
Taylor Swift named Time person of the year

Taylor Swift named Time person of the year
British artist Jesse Darling wins 2023 Turner Prize

British artist Jesse Darling wins 2023 Turner Prize
Center of Helenopolis detected with georadar

Center of Helenopolis detected with georadar
US returns $8 mln of stolen treasures to Türkiye

US returns $8 mln of stolen treasures to Türkiye
WORLD Rockets fired at Baghdads Green Zone: Iraq security official

Rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq security official

At least three rockets targeted the US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone at dawn on Friday, landing on the outskirts of the district housing government and diplomatic buildings, an Iraqi security official said.
ECONOMY Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

A much-anticipated US approval of wider bitcoin trading has helped the world's biggest cryptocurrency reach 20-month heights, risking however pain for new investors unaccustomed to its volatility.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.