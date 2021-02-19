New company launches up in January

  • February 19 2021 11:16:06

New company launches up in January

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
New company launches up in January

Turkey saw an 8.1% annual rise in the number of newly established companies in January, the country’s top trade body said on Feb. 19. 

A total of 11,329 companies were formed last month, up from 10,477 in January 2020, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) said in a report.

Some 952 companies went out of business, down 55.5% from last January 2020.

The number of new foreign-partnered or foreign-funded companies reached 935 in January, down from some 1,100 in the same month last year. Some 499 of those companies had Turkish partners, 60 had Iranian, while 33 had Syrian
partners.

company, launch,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions from March

    Turkey to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions from March

  2. Easing virus restrictions to take place after province-based measures, says minister

    Easing virus restrictions to take place after province-based measures, says minister

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,821 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,616,600

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,821 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,616,600

  4. Erdoğan, Putin hold phone conversation

    Erdoğan, Putin hold phone conversation

  5. Sunken ship comes to light in Lake Van

    Sunken ship comes to light in Lake Van
Recommended
Turkey to invest nearly $111 mln in gas facility in Black Sea

Turkey to invest nearly $111 mln in gas facility in Black Sea
US court dismisses case against Halkbank

US court dismisses case against Halkbank
Turkey, Azerbaijan aim $15 bln trade volume by 2023

Turkey, Azerbaijan aim $15 bln trade volume by 2023
Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged

Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged

Consumer confidence rises in February

Consumer confidence rises in February
Turkish cryptocurrency platform sponsors Scottish club

Turkish cryptocurrency platform sponsors Scottish club
WORLD Top scientists call for universal coronavirus vaccine

Top scientists call for universal coronavirus vaccine

The prestigious journal Science on Feb. 18 published an editorial calling for a global effort to develop a universal coronavirus vaccine that would remain effective against other members of the same virus family that might cross over to humans.
ECONOMY Turkey to invest nearly $111 mln in gas facility in Black Sea

Turkey to invest nearly $111 mln in gas facility in Black Sea

Turkey will invest 780 million Turkish liras (around $111 million) to build a subsea gas production facility, and a 155-kilometer-long pipeline connecting to a new onshore gas processing facility in Filyos, in the Zonguldak province along Turkey’s western Black Sea coast, according to an environmental impact assessment application report for this three-phased integrated project.
SPORTS Turkish defender named in Champions League Team of Week

Turkish defender named in Champions League Team of Week

Turkish defender Ozan Kabak was named on Feb. 18 to the UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week.