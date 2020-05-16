Nearly 70,000 Turkish citizens evacuated amid COVID-19: FM

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey has so far brought back nearly 70,000 of its nationals from 114 countries amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's foreign minister said on May 15.

"We brought nearly 70,000 citizens from 114 countries to our country [due to COVID-19] and placed them under 14-day quarantine," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a live broadcast on A News channel.

Underlining that a total of 135 countries have asked Turkey to supply medical equipment, he said the country has sent medical aid to 80 of them.

Since first appearing China last December, the novel coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, with the U.S. and Europe the hardest-hit areas.



