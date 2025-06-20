Nature lovers flock to glacier lake in Van

VAN
Çalyan Lake, a glacier lake located 3,200 meters above sea level in the eastern province of Van's Gürpınar district, has become a popular destination for nature lovers as temperatures rise.

 

Situated near the Van-Şırnak provincial border, about 80 kilometers from the city center, the high-altitude lake is fed by melting snow and ice that remain throughout the year, offering visitors a serene escape from city life.

 

Groups of local residents and travelers from other provinces are trekking to the area to enjoy the peaceful surroundings. Among them were 40 members of the Vadi Mountaineering and Outdoor Sports Club, who hiked the challenging plateau trail to reach the lake and capture the stunning views.

 

Considered one of Türkiye’s highest lakes, Çalyan also draws visitors who cool off by swimming in its icy waters and enjoy the tranquil setting with traditional folk dances and group celebrations.

 

Mahmut Çelik, who guided the group, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that they made the trip to showcase the beauty of the region.

 

“This place used to be off-limits due to security concerns, but now it’s open and peaceful,” he said. “The lake, formed by melting snow at 3,200 meters, creates an atmosphere of calm. It’s a truly beautiful natural site.”

 

Çelik also asked visitors to preserve the area’s pristine condition.

 

“People should take their trash with them. The best way to keep a place clean is not to pollute it in the first place,” he said. “We must protect these natural treasures for future generations. If you want to see true beauty, you have to climb high. It takes effort, but the reward is worth it.”

