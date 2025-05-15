NATO ministers hopeful for progress on Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul

ANTALYA

(From L) Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pose for a family photo during an informal meeting of The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) foreign ministers ahead of potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Türkiye, in Antalya, on May 15, 2025.

NATO foreign ministers expressed cautious optimism on Thursday about peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, hoping they could mark a turning point after three years of devastating conflict.

The discussions, coinciding with an informal NATO meeting in Türkiye’s resort city of Antalya, are the first direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in more than three years.

“After immense suffering, there is finally a window of opportunity,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in his opening remarks at the NATO gathering.

“The talks in Istanbul may open a new chapter.”

Fidan highlighted Türkiye’s privilege in hosting the ministerial meeting at this critical juncture, stressing the need for a robust NATO security network stretching from Texas to Ankara.

Also present in Antalya, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington was "impatient" for progress in peace efforts between Ukraine and Russia and willing to consider "virtually any mechanism" to reach a lasting end to the war.

"Obviously, we're in a very difficult spot right now, and we hope that we can find the steps forward that provide for the end of this war in a negotiated way and the prevention of any war in the future," Rubio said.

"So a lot of work. We remain committed to that. Obviously, like everyone else, impatient, we want to see it happen, but it's difficult. But you know, hopefully progress will be made here soon," he added.

"He's open to virtually any mechanism that gets us to a just, enduring, and lasting peace, and that's what he wants to see," Rubio said, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump.

NATO chief Mark Rutte, meanwhile, said that he was "cautiously optimistic" for progress towards peace in Ukraine but that it was up to Russia to take the "next steps necessary."

"I'm still cautiously optimistic that if also the Russians are willing to play ball, and not only the Ukrainians are doing this... that you could get to some breakthroughs over the next couple of weeks," Rutte said.

"Ukraine is ready to commit to a ceasefire and immediate negotiations. That's absolutely clear. The ball is now clearly in the Russian court.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears poised to skip talks in Istanbul that he initially proposed and which Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to attend in person.

Instead Moscow has dispatched a team headed by hardline former culture minister Vladimir Medinsky to Istanbul.

Rutte said Russia was sending a "lower level delegation out to Türkiye for these peace talks."

"It's now up to the Russians to make sure they take the next steps necessary," he said.

Despite the hopeful tone from the NATO boss, European foreign ministers were downbeat on Russia's willingness to make advances.

"The best we can hope for in these technical discussions is indeed a ceasefire, an immediate, unconditional ceasefire, that would allow for proper peace negotiation," France's Jean-Noel Barrot said.

He insisted talks were needed to avoid the same "traps" that caused negotiations to fail back in 2022 and warned that Europe was preparing "massive" sanctions on Russia financial and energy sectors if the Kremlin didn't make concessions.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul urged Russia to engage constructively in the Istanbul negotiations.

“It’s not too late to come to the table,” he said before Thursday’s sessions.

Rutte also praised Türkiye’s diplomatic clout, noting its unique ability to convene both parties.

“Türkiye has good relations with all relevant partners and is seen as a serious venue,” he told reporters, crediting Foreign Minister Fidan and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for their mediation efforts. He emphasized that Ukraine, arms cooperation, and industrial capacity would dominate the Antalya discussions.

Fidan told reporters the ministers would tackle defense burden-sharing, strengthening the defense industry, and advancing peace in Ukraine.

“As allies, we’re addressing significant developments in the Euro-Atlantic region,” he said, underscoring the meeting’s role in laying groundwork for the June summit.