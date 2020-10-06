NATO chief should warn Greece on eastern Med: MHP leader

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

A prominent Turkish party leader on Oct. 6 urged NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to warn Greece over its transgressions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greece's unfair moves should be officially discussed in Brussels, Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party, told his parliamentary group, referring to the Belgian capital where the intergovernmental military alliance is headquartered.

"Turkey will not negotiate its interests," he said, calling on Athens to avoid testing Ankara's patience.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Stoltenberg on Monday amid continued efforts to resolve differences between Turkey and Greece.

Erdoğan and Stoltenberg mainly discussed Turkey-NATO relations and regional developments, particularly the Eastern Mediterranean dispute.

Tensions have been running high for months as Greece has disputed Turkey's rights to energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Upper Karabakh

Meanwhile, about the ongoing tensions in Upper Karabakh, Bahçeli said Armenian attack on Azerbaijan is tantamount to attacking Turkey.

"The only solution in the southern Caucasus is Armenia's unconditional withdrawal from occupied territories," he said.

Azerbaijan's sovereignty should be affirmed in Upper Karabakh, Bahçeli asserted. "There is no other remedy, no other choice and no other solution."