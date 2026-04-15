NASA scientists to visit Türkiye’s Mars-like Salda Lake

BURDUR

Türkiye’s Salda Lake, widely regarded as the only terrestrial analogue to Jezero Crater on Mars, is preparing to host a major astrobiology event in June with participation from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and leading international universities, as authorities seek to reposition the site as a hub for science-driven tourism.

Burdur Governor Tülay Baydar Bilgihan announced that the three-day program, scheduled for June 5–7, will bring together scientists specializing in planetary science and astrobiology, alongside students and young researchers.

The event, organized in cooperation with the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), the Industry and Technology Ministry and Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy University, will include a science camp, sky observation sessions and educational activities aimed at fostering youth engagement in space sciences.

Often dubbed “Türkiye’s Maldives” for its striking white shores, Salda Lake has drawn global scientific attention due to its hydromagnesite-rich formations, which resemble geological features identified in Jezero Crater — where NASA’s Perseverance rover is searching for signs of ancient microbial life.

Turkish researchers, including teams from Istanbul Technical University, have been coordinating with NASA counterparts to facilitate the upcoming program, which will also see participation from scientists affiliated with the University of California.

Officials emphasize that the growing international interest will be managed through a “controlled tourism” model designed to preserve the lake’s fragile ecosystem.

Annual visitor numbers are maintained at approximately 200,000 to 300,000, with strict environmental regulations in place. Fossil fuel vehicles are prohibited around the lake, replaced by electric transport, while smoking and barbecuing are banned to minimize human impact.

Authorities also limit access points to designated areas and deploy mounted gendarmerie units during peak summer months, alongside lifeguard services supported by electric rescue boats.

Beyond scientific tourism, the region has increasingly hosted international sporting events, including triathlons and duathlons that attract hundreds of athletes each year, further diversifying its appeal.

Approximately 460 national and international athletes took part in the most recent duathlon event held at the lake.

Bilgihan also confirmed that Türkiye’s first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, is expected to visit the site on April 27 as part of efforts to raise public awareness of space exploration.

The lake attracts a notable share of international visitors, with the largest numbers coming from South Korea and Russia, according to local authorities.