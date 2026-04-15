NASA scientists to visit Türkiye’s Mars-like Salda Lake

NASA scientists to visit Türkiye’s Mars-like Salda Lake

BURDUR
NASA scientists to visit Türkiye’s Mars-like Salda Lake

Türkiye’s Salda Lake, widely regarded as the only terrestrial analogue to Jezero Crater on Mars, is preparing to host a major astrobiology event in June with participation from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and leading international universities, as authorities seek to reposition the site as a hub for science-driven tourism.

Burdur Governor Tülay Baydar Bilgihan announced that the three-day program, scheduled for June 5–7, will bring together scientists specializing in planetary science and astrobiology, alongside students and young researchers.

The event, organized in cooperation with the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), the Industry and Technology Ministry and Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy University, will include a science camp, sky observation sessions and educational activities aimed at fostering youth engagement in space sciences.

Often dubbed “Türkiye’s Maldives” for its striking white shores, Salda Lake has drawn global scientific attention due to its hydromagnesite-rich formations, which resemble geological features identified in Jezero Crater — where NASA’s Perseverance rover is searching for signs of ancient microbial life.

Turkish researchers, including teams from Istanbul Technical University, have been coordinating with NASA counterparts to facilitate the upcoming program, which will also see participation from scientists affiliated with the University of California.

Officials emphasize that the growing international interest will be managed through a “controlled tourism” model designed to preserve the lake’s fragile ecosystem.

Annual visitor numbers are maintained at approximately 200,000 to 300,000, with strict environmental regulations in place. Fossil fuel vehicles are prohibited around the lake, replaced by electric transport, while smoking and barbecuing are banned to minimize human impact.

Authorities also limit access points to designated areas and deploy mounted gendarmerie units during peak summer months, alongside lifeguard services supported by electric rescue boats.

Beyond scientific tourism, the region has increasingly hosted international sporting events, including triathlons and duathlons that attract hundreds of athletes each year, further diversifying its appeal.

Approximately 460 national and international athletes took part in the most recent duathlon event held at the lake.

Bilgihan also confirmed that Türkiye’s first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, is expected to visit the site on April 27 as part of efforts to raise public awareness of space exploration.

The lake attracts a notable share of international visitors, with the largest numbers coming from South Korea and Russia, according to local authorities.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says Israel, Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire

Trump says Israel, Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says Israel, Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire

    Trump says Israel, Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire

  2. US threatens to resume strikes if Iran spurns peace offer

    US threatens to resume strikes if Iran spurns peace offer

  3. Sharaa meets SDF officials as Syria takes over northeast base

    Sharaa meets SDF officials as Syria takes over northeast base

  4. Israel OKs 5-year plan to develop illegal settlements in Golan Height

    Israel OKs 5-year plan to develop illegal settlements in Golan Height

  5. Türkiye to expand commandos as army adapts to new threats: Ministry

    Türkiye to expand commandos as army adapts to new threats: Ministry
Recommended
Türkiye to expand commandos as army adapts to new threats: Ministry

Türkiye to expand commandos as army adapts to new threats: Ministry
Erdoğan mourns school shooting victims, warns against politics of pain

Erdoğan mourns school shooting victims, warns against 'politics of pain'
Antalya diplomacy forum to kick off amid global crises, wars

Antalya diplomacy forum to kick off amid global crises, wars
Türkiye tightens school security after deadly attacks

Türkiye tightens school security after deadly attacks
Teacher killed while shielding students in Kahramanmaraş school shooting

Teacher killed while shielding students in Kahramanmaraş school shooting
Sentence increased to 17 years for key suspect in Narin Güran murder

Sentence increased to 17 years for key suspect in Narin Güran murder
IEA chief Birol named sole Turkish figure on Time’s most influential list

IEA chief Birol named sole Turkish figure on Time’s most influential list
WORLD Trump says Israel, Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire

Trump says Israel, Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire starting on Thursday, though there was no indication if Iran-backed Hezbollah was on board.

ECONOMY Eurozone inflation in March revised up to 2.6 pct

Eurozone inflation in March revised up to 2.6 pct

Eurozone inflation leapt to 2.6 percent in March on the back of surging energy prices caused by the war in the Middle East, revised figures from the EU's statistics agency showed Thursday.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿