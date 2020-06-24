Mosques reopened for prayers after virus suspension

  • June 24 2020 09:23:29

Mosques reopened for prayers after virus suspension

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Mosques reopened for prayers after virus suspension

Turkey reopened mosques for prayers with congregation as of June 23, said the head of the Religious Affairs Directorate.

Ali Erbaş tweeted that worshipper sare obliged to wear masks and maintain social distancing rules.

Erbaş noted that the mosques were already opened for afternoon and Friday prayers.

On March 16, the country's top religious body announced a nationwide suspension of congregational prayer gatherings, including Friday prayers, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The country has recently relaxed restrictions as it enters a period of normalization.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Tornado, heavy summer rain hit Istanbul

    Tornado, heavy summer rain hit Istanbul

  2. İzmir mayor draws reaction after remarks on city ‘flag, currency’ 

    İzmir mayor draws reaction after remarks on city ‘flag, currency’ 

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,001 as daily cases increase by 1,268

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,001 as daily cases increase by 1,268

  4. Bar associations arrive in Ankara after police intervention 

    Bar associations arrive in Ankara after police intervention 

  5. Turkey slams France over Macron’s Libya remarks

    Turkey slams France over Macron’s Libya remarks
Recommended
Demand for ‘fake gold’ rises as price spikes

Demand for ‘fake gold’ rises as price spikes
Plastic waste booming from coronavirus in Turkey, warns academic

Plastic waste booming from coronavirus in Turkey, warns academic
Tornado, heavy summer rain hit Istanbul

Tornado, heavy summer rain hit Istanbul
İğneada’s floodplain forests ready to welcome visitors again

İğneada’s floodplain forests ready to welcome visitors again
Camping: Getting rid of virus blues with natures green

Camping: Getting rid of virus blues with nature's green

Tourism project to promote Turkey’s biggest lake

Tourism project to promote Turkey’s biggest lake
WORLD French ’Black Code’ author’s statue defaced in Paris

French ’Black Code’ author’s statue defaced in Paris

The statue of Jean-Baptiste Colbert, the man behind a legal decree that defined the conditions of slavery in the French colonies, was defaced with red paint in Paris on June 23. 
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence up in June

Sectoral confidence up in June

In Turkey, confidence in all sectors improved in June, the country's statistical authority revealed on June 24. 

SPORTS Trabzonspor falters, loses top spot in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor falters, loses top spot in Turkish Süper Lig

Trabzonspor conceded a goal in the dying minutes of a Turkish Süper Lig Week 28 clash at Alanyaspor, dropping two critical points and losing the top spot in the standings to Başakşehir.