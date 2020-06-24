Mosques reopened for prayers after virus suspension

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey reopened mosques for prayers with congregation as of June 23, said the head of the Religious Affairs Directorate.

Ali Erbaş tweeted that worshipper sare obliged to wear masks and maintain social distancing rules.

Erbaş noted that the mosques were already opened for afternoon and Friday prayers.

On March 16, the country's top religious body announced a nationwide suspension of congregational prayer gatherings, including Friday prayers, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The country has recently relaxed restrictions as it enters a period of normalization.



