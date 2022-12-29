Morrissey says Cyrus wants off a track

LOS ANGELES
Morrissey isn’t spreading holiday cheer. The British singer took to his website on over the weekend to announce that he’d split with his label, Capitol Records, CNN has reported. He also claimed Miley Cyrus has asked to be removed from a song they have recorded.

Under a post titled “Miley Is a Punk Rocker,” Morrissey wrote: “Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago. “

A day earlier he wrote “Roll On 2023,” with the news that “Morrissey has voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management. Morrissey has also voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records [Los Angeles].”

Morrissey’s album, “Bonfire of Teenagers,” was supposed to be released in February 2023. No word on if or when it will be released.

Morrissey upset some concertgoers in November when he walked off stage at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles only 30 minutes into his performance, without explanation. He canceled several subsequent shows the same month, citing illness in his band.

The ex-Smiths frontman has alienated some supporters in recent years over his political views and controversial statements about race and immigration.

