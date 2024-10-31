Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

ISTANBUL
The number of mobile phone subscribers in Türkiye is expected to reach 99.7 million in 2027, surpassing the population of 179 countries, according to projections by the government.

The subscriptions are forecast to hit 95 million at the end of 2024 and to rise to 96.5 million next year.

The mobile broadband subscriber penetration rate, which is seen at 90 percent by the end of this year, is expected to be 92.2 percent in 2025, 94.8 percent in 2026 and 97.4 percent in 2027, the government forecasts in its 2025 budget draft.

The number of machine-to-machine communication subscribers will reach 9.1 million by the end of the year and climb to 9.5 million next year, according to the projections in the budget.

In 2026, their number is expected to reach 10.1 million and 10.8 million in 2027.

The length of the country’s fiber network will expand from 600,000 kilometers at the end of 2024 to 650,000 kilometers next year.

The number of fiber internet subscribers is expected to reach 9 million by the end of the year and further up to 10.5 million 500 next year.

Türkiye will have 12 million fiber subscribers in 2026 and the number will increase to 12.5 million in 2027, the government projects.

