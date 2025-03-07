Ministry seeks clarification by renowned food critic over ‘cover ad’

ISTANBUL
The Trade Ministry has requested a written explanation from Türkiye’s prominent food critic and gastronome, Vedat Milor, following allegations that he engaged in covert advertising with a video at a restaurant operated by the Istanbul Municipality.

In January, Milor visited one of the municipally-run restaurants that offers affordable meals for low-income people.

Known for posting reviews of restaurants on his YouTube channel, Milor filmed a similar evaluation at Kent Lokantası, a restaurant located in the Üsküdar district.

The investigation was prompted by a file submitted through CİMER, an official online complaint platform, alleging that Milor's content constituted disguised advertising, said a written statement by the ministry’s press official Fatih Uysan,

"Article 61 of the Consumer Protection Law explicitly prohibits covert advertising. Following the complaint, a written request for clarification from Vedat Milor regarding the allegations was sent on March 3, 2025."

Once Milor responds, the matter will be reviewed by the Advertising Board for a final decision, he said.

Milor, one of Türkiye leading gastronomic figures, has a large social media following where he shares his reviews and insights into the culinary world.

