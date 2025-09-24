Minister praises global Turks at New York foundation launch

Minister praises global Turks at New York foundation launch

NEW YORK
Minister praises global Turks at New York foundation launch

 

Türkiye's Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır on Tuesday hailed the achievements of Turks succeeding worldwide as a national pride, speaking at the launch of the Global Turks Foundation in New York.

The foundation, aimed at showcasing Turkish accomplishments globally and bolstering Türkiye's strategic standing, gathered policymakers and business figures.

Attendees included Presidential Investment and Finance Office head Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, Deputy Foreign Minister Levent Gümrükçü, Türkiye-US Business Council (TAİK) Chair Murat Özyeğin, AmCham Türkiye Chair Emre Karter and Foundation President Ayşegül Dicle Aydın.

Kacır highlighted meetings with global company executives during the 80th UN General Assembly, promoting Türkiye's investment potential and tech advances under the National Technology Initiative.

"We strive both to accelerate Türkiye’s technological advancement and to strengthen our qualified human resources," he said, noting the vital role of Turks contributing internationally.

"Türkiye’s growing strength means a brighter future for humanity," Kacır added, stressing innovation and investment as pillars of this vision.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted: Erdoğan

    Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted: Erdoğan

  2. Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN

    Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN

  3. Wiretapping scandal goes to court in Greece

    Wiretapping scandal goes to court in Greece

  4. Saudi Arabia's grand mufti dies

    Saudi Arabia's grand mufti dies

  5. Iran's supreme leader rejects direct nuclear talks with US

    Iran's supreme leader rejects direct nuclear talks with US
Recommended
BOTAŞ inks 20-year LNG deal with Mercuria, pre-agreement with Woodside

BOTAŞ inks 20-year LNG deal with Mercuria, pre-agreement with Woodside
Business confidence, capacity usage edge up in September

Business confidence, capacity usage edge up in September
China not seeking new special treatment in WTO pacts

China not seeking new special treatment in WTO pacts
Stellantis to pause output at six European factories: Report

Stellantis to pause output at six European factories: Report
New Yorks finance sector faces risks from visa crackdown

New York's finance sector faces risks from visa crackdown
Powell warns of inflation risks from ‘aggressive rate cuts’

Powell warns of inflation risks from ‘aggressive rate cuts’
Authorities set up oversight of e-commerce platforms: Minister

Authorities set up oversight of e-commerce platforms: Minister
WORLD Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN

Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss ties, Armenia peace at UN

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev and his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Latif Rashid, discussed bilateral relations and Baku's normalization process with Yerevan on Sept. 23 at the U.N. headquarters in New York.  
ECONOMY BOTAŞ inks 20-year LNG deal with Mercuria, pre-agreement with Woodside

BOTAŞ inks 20-year LNG deal with Mercuria, pre-agreement with Woodside

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced Tuesday that BOTAŞ, Türkiye's state-owned pipeline company, has signed a 20-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with global energy firm Mercuria, covering about 70 billion cubic meters, alongside a preliminary deal with Woodside Energy.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿