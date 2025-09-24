Minister praises global Turks at New York foundation launch

NEW YORK

Türkiye's Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır on Tuesday hailed the achievements of Turks succeeding worldwide as a national pride, speaking at the launch of the Global Turks Foundation in New York.

The foundation, aimed at showcasing Turkish accomplishments globally and bolstering Türkiye's strategic standing, gathered policymakers and business figures.

Attendees included Presidential Investment and Finance Office head Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, Deputy Foreign Minister Levent Gümrükçü, Türkiye-US Business Council (TAİK) Chair Murat Özyeğin, AmCham Türkiye Chair Emre Karter and Foundation President Ayşegül Dicle Aydın.

Kacır highlighted meetings with global company executives during the 80th UN General Assembly, promoting Türkiye's investment potential and tech advances under the National Technology Initiative.

"We strive both to accelerate Türkiye’s technological advancement and to strengthen our qualified human resources," he said, noting the vital role of Turks contributing internationally.

"Türkiye’s growing strength means a brighter future for humanity," Kacır added, stressing innovation and investment as pillars of this vision.