Milk production slowdown due to rise in production costs

Milk production slowdown due to rise in production costs

ANKARA
Milk production slowdown due to rise in production costs

Raw milk production decreased by about 10 percent last October compared to the previous year due to the increased costs.

Due to the low selling price in the face of costs throughout 2022, the producers sent their milk-producing animals to slaughter.

Accordingly, the latest bulletin of the country’s official statistical institute TÜİK advised that the amount of milk collected by commercial enterprises last October decreased by 9.6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

The amount of cow’s milk collected by commercial enterprises, which was over 750,000 tons the previous month, dropped by 3.4 percent last October to around 725,000 tons. While milk production, which was nearly 124,000 tons in the previous month, decreased by 15.6 percent to below 105,000 tons.

According to data published on the National Dairy Council’s (USK) website, the cost per liter of raw milk production was 8.74 liras in last December. Although a 0.50 lira support is provided, the purchase price was determined as 8.50 liras.

In return for the USK’s figures, milk, meat and breeding cattle producers association TÜSEDAD also published a cost table on its website.

According to the calculation, which included the general expenses as feed, and waste, the production cost of 1 liter of milk was 12.90 liras.

Noting that commercial enterprises have made their own agreements with all producers, small and large, sector representatives say the price ranges between 10-12 liras in the free market. They, however, pointed out that small family businesses should be particularly protected.

“We do not find the price announced by the council very important anymore as it is a reference price just determined to protect against low prices that may be against the producer,” said Tevfik Keskin, an official from Milk Producers of Türkiye, suggesting that the prices are currently set in the free market.

“No need for a new meeting to set the price. The industrialist and the producer determine the price by bargaining,” he said.

Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist

Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist
LATEST NEWS

  1. Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist

    Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist

  2. Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella

    Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella

  3. Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

    Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

  4. Strikes called as Macron presses ahead with pension reform

    Strikes called as Macron presses ahead with pension reform

  5. Türkiye will grow 2.4 percent this year: World Bank

    Türkiye will grow 2.4 percent this year: World Bank
Recommended
Parents want private schools’ fee hike to be audited

Parents want private schools’ fee hike to be audited
Türkiye’s Limak to remodel Camp Nou

Türkiye’s Limak to remodel Camp Nou
Ankara, EU Commission meet to discuss ‘waste’

Ankara, EU Commission meet to discuss ‘waste’
Another suspect of Istanbul bomb attack caught in Bulgaria

Another suspect of Istanbul bomb attack caught in Bulgaria
More migrants to return to a more stable Syria: Erdoğan

More migrants to return to a more stable Syria: Erdoğan
Court frees medic jailed over chemical arms probe

Court frees medic jailed over chemical arms probe
WORLD Several hurt in Paris station attack, attacker neutralized

Several hurt in Paris station attack, attacker 'neutralized'

French media are reporting that people have been stabbed at a Paris train station and the interior minister says several people were injured before police “rapidly neutralized” the attacker.

ECONOMY Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

Türkiye posted a current account deficit of $3.67 billion in November 2022, data from the Central Bank have shown.
SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.