Microsoft announces $3 billion AI investment in India

Microsoft announces $3 billion AI investment in India

NEW YORK
Microsoft announces $3 billion AI investment in India

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said the company plans to invest $3 billion in India on artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure over the next two years.

The world's most populous country has become a key AI battleground in the last few years, as U.S. tech giants look to find new users for their services and tap into fresh pools of talent.

In recent months, top executives including Nvidia boss Jensen Huang and Meta's chief AI scientist Yann LeCun have visited India.

Nadella said the $3 billion investment would include the setting up of new data centres.

"India is rapidly becoming a leader in AI innovation, unlocking new opportunity across the country," Nadella said.

"The investments in infrastructure and skilling we are announcing today reaffirm our commitment to making India AI-first, and will help ensure people and organisations across the country benefit broadly."

The global embrace of AI has boosted sales of Microsoft's key cloud services, which have become the core of its business under Nadella's leadership.

The announcement comes less than a week after Microsoft president Brad Smith said the company was on track to invest $80 billion in AI this fiscal year.

Microsoft was on pace to invest about $80 billion this year to build out AI datacentres, train AI models and deploy cloud-based applications around the world, according to Smith.

"The United States is poised to stand at the forefront of this new technology wave, especially if it doubles down on its strengths and effectively partners internationally," he said in an online post.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75
LATEST NEWS

  1. Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

    Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

  2. Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

    Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

  3. Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

    Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

  4. Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

    Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

  5. Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings

    Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings
Recommended
Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024
Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing
Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

Trade war worries loom over Las Vegas tech show

Trade war worries loom over Las Vegas tech show
Yum Brands terminates franchise agreement in Türkiye

Yum! Brands terminates franchise agreement in Türkiye
Hot air balloon tourism aims to attract 2 mln passengers

Hot air balloon tourism aims to attract 2 mln passengers
TurkStream carries over 104 bln cubic meters of gas in 5 years

TurkStream carries over 104 bln cubic meters of gas in 5 years
WORLD Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

 The U.N. on Wednesday reported severe Israeli restrictions on aid efforts in Gaza, where civilians are enduring "horrific levels of violence" amid ongoing attacks.
ECONOMY Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

The Treasury's cash balance ran a deficit of 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras ($63.7 billion) in 2024, the Treasury and Finance Ministry data has shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿