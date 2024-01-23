MHP to kick off election campaign on Jan 28

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will launch its election campaign for the looming local polls on Jan. 28, Chairman Devlet Bahçeli has said, vowing a big win against the opposition parties.

Bahçeli, in his weekly address to his party’s parliamentary group on Jan. 23, informed that the MHP will start its election campaign on Sunday through a rally in Mediterranean coastal city of Mersin.

“The adversaries of Türkiye will be frustrated. All internal and external adversaries, the pawns of the imperialism and those who attacked on Türkiye’s economy will take a lesson they will never forget on March 31,” the MHP leader said.

Recalling that the MHP and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), dubbed the People’s Alliance, Bahçeli said that the reconstruction and enlightenment of Türkiye will start after their election victory on March 31.

“Our candidates have already been appraised by our people. We hit the road to be successful in the polls,” he said, vowing to unseat the oppositional mayors in Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir. The MHP will support the AKP’s candidates for most of the provinces.

“We are of the opinion that upcoming local elections have a historic importance,” Bahçeli said, instructing his party organization to work relentlessly until the election day.

On the continued attacks by Israel in Gaza, Bahçeli slammed the Western nations for supplying weapons and military equipment to Israel as “the accomplices of the genocide.”

“Ceasefire should be achieved and talks for peace should start,” he said, urging the Western countries, particularly the United States to act to this end.

