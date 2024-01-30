MHP leader condemns attack on church in Istanbul

MHP leader condemns attack on church in Istanbul

ANKARA
MHP leader condemns attack on church in Istanbul

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has denounced the recent fatal assault on an Italian church in Istanbul, cautioning against "potential provocations" in the run-up to the country's upcoming elections.

"The enemies of Türkiye, who spread poison and misery in order to disrupt our social peace and muddy our internal order and security, are never idle and never give up their treacherous ambitions," Bahçeli stated during his party's parliamentary meeting on Jan. 30.

The two assailants, believed to have ties with the ISIL, were apprehended by security forces following the attack, which claimed the life of one individual, as previously announced by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Expressing condolences to the family of the deceased citizen, Bahçeli highlighted the importance of remaining vigilant in the face of potential threats.

"Especially until the March 31st elections, we must be especially vigilant against the dark hands planning to keep the environment of provocation alive and play with the nerve endings of our country," he stated.

"While it is the primary duty of the state to protect the security of life and property of our citizens and to raise their social and economic standards, it is also our collective responsibility not to compromise the rule of law and the virtues of democracy."

ISIL extremists have carried out a string of attacks on Turkish soil, including one against a nightclub in Istanbul in 2017 that left 39 people dead. In its statement last week, the ISIL said the attack had been carried out in response to the group leader's call to kill Jews and Christians everywhere.

condemns,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() AKP unveils real municipalism manifesto ahead of local polls

AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls

    AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls

  2. Church attack probe involves unusual pattern of ISIL : Yerlikaya

    Church attack probe involves unusual pattern of ISIL : Yerlikaya

  3. US diplomat affirms immediate start of Türkiye’s F-16 upgrade

    US diplomat affirms immediate start of Türkiye’s F-16 upgrade

  4. Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

    Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

  5. FM reaffirms commitment to Montreux Convention amid Ukraine war

    FM reaffirms commitment to Montreux Convention amid Ukraine war
Recommended
AKP unveils real municipalism manifesto ahead of local polls

AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls
CHP nominates mayoral candidates for İzmir, districts

CHP nominates mayoral candidates for İzmir, districts
AKP mayoral candidate outlines plans for Istanbul

AKP mayoral candidate outlines plans for Istanbul
CHP, TİP discuss collaboration ahead of mayoral polls

CHP, TİP discuss collaboration ahead of mayoral polls
İYİ Party names Buğra Kavuncu as Istanbul mayoral candidate

İYİ Party names Buğra Kavuncu as Istanbul mayoral candidate
Erdoğan introduces AKPs mayoral candidates for Ankara districts

Erdoğan introduces AKP's mayoral candidates for Ankara districts
WORLD Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

Deadly fighting and bombardment rocked Gaza on Tuesday as international mediators pushed for a new ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Israel-Hamas war.
ECONOMY Central Bank lowers required reserves for FX-protected accounts

Central Bank lowers required reserves for FX-protected accounts

The Central Bank has changed reserve requirement ratios in a move that aims to encourage shift to Turkish Lira deposits.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿