MGK updates top security document

ANKARA

Türkiye's National Security Council (MGK) updated a top secret security document, known colloquially as the "red book," at a meeting on Jan. 22 chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The National Security Policy Document on Türkiye's threat perceptions and strategic responses now includes artificial intelligence among the threats to national security, reports said.

According to a statement released post-meeting, all security-related institutions, particularly the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), are urged to bolster their technological infrastructure to combat cyber threats.

The document, also referred to as the "secret constitution," has been updated to reflect both current and anticipated developments in Türkiye, the region and globally, read the statement.

Not shared with the public, the new text will be implemented under the MGK's coordination once approved.

Terrorism remains a central focus in the updated document, with PKK listed as the primary internal threat. Other groups named reportedly include ISIL, the far-left DHKP-C and FETÖ, the organization behind the 2016 failed coup.

In addition to security concerns, the council reiterated Türkiye's "full support" to the new Syrian administration in maintaining sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity while ensuring the rights and freedoms of all groups within the country.

Türkiye also pledged support for the reconstruction of Syria and for achieving peace and prosperity for its people.

The document's finalization involved input from key governmental bodies including the defense and foreign ministries, and the MİT.

Last year, the text was reportedly revised to include new measures to combat "parallel structuring within the state."

The updated document says no structure or formation will be allowed to operate as a parallel entity within the state, private broadcaster CNN Türk said, with FETÖ specifically mentioned.

This move followed a comprehensive operation in which security units apprehended 544 suspects linked to FETÖ across 62 of the country’s 81 provinces.

The suspects allegedly had plans to infiltrate various levels of the civil services, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a social media post.

Among them were users of ByLock, the encrypted messaging application employed by the group.