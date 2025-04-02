Hollywood actor Val Kilmer dies aged 65

Hollywood actor Val Kilmer dies aged 65

NEW YORK
Hollywood actor Val Kilmer dies aged 65

American actor Val Kilmer, who was first propelled to fame with "Top Gun" and went on to starring roles as Batman and Jim Morrison, has died at age 65, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

The cause of death was pneumonia, his daughter Mercedes Kilmer told the Times. She said he had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and later recovered.

Originally a stage actor, Kilmer got his start on the big screen with Cold War spoof "Top Secret!" in 1984.

Two years later, he gained fame as the cocky, if mostly silent aviator Iceman in "Top Gun", playing a rival to Tom Cruise's Maverick.

A versatile actor whose career spanned decades, Kilmer got a shot at leading man roles in Oliver Stone's "The Doors" and took a turn as the masked Gotham vigilante in "Batman Forever", playing Bruce Wayne after Michael Keaton and before George Clooney.

Kilmer was the youngest person ever accepted to New York's fabled Juilliard school and longed to make serious films. But he found himself in a series of schlocky blockbusters and expensive flops in the early 2000s.

Chastened by a decade or more of low-budget movies, he was mounting a comeback in the 2010s with a successful stage show about Mark Twain that he hoped to turn into a film, when he was struck by cancer.

"Val", a documentary about his stratospheric rise and later fall in Hollywood showed him rasping for air, premiered at the Cannes film festival in 2021.

Kilmer recently returned to movie theaters in 2021 with a cameo reprising his role as Iceman in "Top Gun: Maverick", the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 hit.

val kilmer, dead,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris

Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris

    Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris

  2. Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

    Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

  3. Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

    Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

  4. Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

    Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

  5. 34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

    34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says
Recommended
Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

Trump announces sweeping new tariffs
Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut

Hunger returns to Gaza as Israeli blockade forces bakeries shut
Greece to spend 25 bln euros in drastic defense overhaul: PM

Greece to spend 25 bln euros in 'drastic' defense overhaul: PM
Le Pen eyes 2027 vote, says swift appeal good news

Le Pen eyes 2027 vote, says swift appeal 'good news'
Myanmar quake victim rescued after 5 days

Myanmar quake victim rescued after 5 days
China practices hitting key ports, energy sites in Taiwan drills

China practices hitting key ports, energy sites in Taiwan drills
WHO facing $2.5-bln gap even after slashing budget

WHO facing $2.5-bln gap even after slashing budget
WORLD Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on April 2 a 10% baseline tax on imports from all countries and higher tariff rates on dozens of nations that run trade surpluses with the United States, threatening to upend much of the architecture of the global economy and trigger broader trade wars.
ECONOMY Istanbul airports see 5 percent passenger surge early 2025

Istanbul airports see 5 percent passenger surge early 2025

Passenger traffic at Istanbul’s airports soared in the first two months of 2025, rising 5 percent compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿