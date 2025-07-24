Messi’s favorite goal transformed into art by Refik Anadol

ISTANBUL

Lionel Messi’s favorite goal has been reimagined as a digital artwork by Turkish media artist Refik Anadol in a project titled “A Goal in Life.”

The AI-driven installation, based on the legendary footballer’s iconic header during the 2009 UEFA Champions League final, was auctioned at Christie’s for $1.865 million.

All proceeds from the sale will be donated to charitable causes via the Inter Miami CF Foundation in collaboration with UNICEF, funding educational programs in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The artwork offers a multisensory, AI-generated experience that captures the precise moment Messi scored against Manchester United. Data from 17 points on his body, tracking elements such as breathing and heart rate, were used to create the 8-minute, 16K-resolution immersive video, which Anadol describes as a “temple of memory.”

The piece was exhibited in New York from July 12 to 22, attracting nearly 3,500 visitors over 10 days. The work generated significant international attention, with 927 media mentions and 64.8 million views.

Anadol, known for fusing art with data and machine learning, continues to push the boundaries of digital expression with projects that span neuroscience, sport and cultural memory.