Russian strike hits Kyiv bridge as Merz visits

KIEV

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (2nd L) visit damaged building of the Ukrainian Academy of Science in Kyiv on October 4, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Germany's chancellor arrived in Ukraine's capital on a surprise visit to demonstrate European support in the face of an upsurge in attacks. (AFP Photo)

Russia struck another major bridge in Kiev on Oct. 4, soon after Germany’s chancellor arrived on a surprise visit to show European support in the face of an upsurge in attacks.



Air raid sirens blared repeatedly across the Ukrainian capital throughout the morning, including as Friedrich Merz met President Volodymyr Zelensky at the National Academy of Sciences, which was hit by a Russian attack drone on Sept. 28.



Zelensky told him that people in Kiev were suffering “terrible nights and days” from the relentless attacks and called Ukraine’s Russian adversaries “absolute barbarians.”



“We can see the entire pointlessness of this war at this place,” noted Merz.



“These barbarous attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine must stop. These are war crimes that are being committed daily here.”



Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a strike had damaged the road surface on the Northern Bridge, one of several connecting the eastern and western parts of the city over the Dnipro River which have been struck in repeatedly in the last four days.



Klitschko has said that Kiev, largely spared from the devastation wrought near the frontlines in nearly five years of conflict, should now be on a war footing due to the upsurge in attacks.



A spate of round-the-clock attacks has hit residential areas, petrol stations, schools, rail and communications infrastructure while near-constant air raid sirens disrupt daily life and put people on edge.



Merz said as he arrived that Ukraine “needs all our support in the coming weeks.”



“If Russia is not stopped, its war machine will sooner or later turn against us,” he added.



Ukraine wants more Western military support, including advanced interceptors to shoot down Russia’s new fast-moving, jet-powered drones.



The Russian Defense Ministry on Oct. 4 vowed to ramp up its strikes on “military and military-industrial facilities” plus “related infrastructure in Kiev” and elsewhere after Zelensky this week said Ukraine would intensify its own attacks against oil facilities that it says supply Moscow’s troops.



Merz this week called for NATO and European unity against Russia as well as his own country, where the far-right, Moscow-friendly AfD opposition is on the rise.



There have been increasing fears in Europe that it could find itself in Russia’s crosshairs.



On Oct. 3, Moscow warned foreigners and diplomats to leave Kiev, saying “massive” new airstrikes would hit the city.



It made a similar threat in May but leaders from Ukraine’s allies have continued to make visits.



“The EU Delegation is staying. Threatening us will not stop Europe’s support for Ukraine. It only reminds us why that support matters!” EU ambassador Katarina Mathernova wrote on X on Oct. 4.



Mathernova told AFP separately that “nobody is moving,” although European embassies always had contingency plans, she added.