Manufacturing PMI hits 22-month high in January

  • February 02 2020 16:26:58

Manufacturing PMI hits 22-month high in January

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Manufacturing PMI hits 22-month high in January

Turkey's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector rose to 51.3 in January, according to a business survey on Feb. 2.

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry report, prepared in cooperation with London-based global data firm IHS Markit, said January reading exceeded the threshold value of 50 for the first time in the last 22 months amid signs of improving market conditions.

New orders in January improved due to the recovery in demand, the report noted.

New export orders also increased and ended the five-month downward trend.

With rising new orders again, manufacturers expanded production for the third consecutive month, while employment rose for the first three months, it added.

index,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s emotion map revealed

    Istanbul’s emotion map revealed

  2. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

  3. China orders 200 mln masks from Turkey

    China orders 200 mln masks from Turkey

  4. Residents at high risk due to low rents in run-down Istanbul neighborhood

    Residents at high risk due to low rents in run-down Istanbul neighborhood

  5. Brexit: Turkey lost a good friend in the EU

    Brexit: Turkey lost a good friend in the EU
Recommended
Ankara to seeks new trade deal with post-Brexit UK

Ankara to seeks new trade deal with post-Brexit UK
China orders 200 mln masks from Turkey

China orders 200 mln masks from Turkey
Turkish Treasury to repay $14.4 bln in February-April

Turkish Treasury to repay $14.4 bln in February-April
Hotel occupancy rate up in 2019

Hotel occupancy rate up in 2019
Record number of tourists visit Turkey in 2019

Record number of tourists visit Turkey in 2019
Turkish furniture sector targets $4.5 bln exports in 2020

Turkish furniture sector targets $4.5 bln exports in 2020
WORLD Palestinians cut ties with Israel, US after rejecting peace plan

Palestinians cut ties with Israel, US after rejecting peace plan

The Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel, including those relating to security, after rejecting a Middle East peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Feb. 1.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI hits 22-month high in January

Manufacturing PMI hits 22-month high in January

Turkey's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector rose to 51.3 in January, according to a business survey on Feb. 2.
SPORTS Djokovic edges Thiem in thriller to clinch eighth Australian Open

Djokovic edges Thiem in thriller to clinch eighth Australian Open

Novak Djokovic endured a fierce challenge to his Melbourne Park reign before overhauling Dominic Thiem on Feb. 2 to clinch an eighth Australian Open crown and reclaim the world number one ranking.