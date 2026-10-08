Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

İZMİR
Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

Turkish defense firms display their latest technologies at the Türkiye-hosted Nusret-2026 drill in İzmir. (AA Photo)

Turkish defense companies showcased advanced underwater systems, sonar technologies and unmanned maritime platforms in the western province of İzmir as part of the Türkiye-hosted Nusret-2026 Invitation Exercise, which brings together naval forces from several allied and partner countries.

The exhibition, held at the Port of Alsancak, featured 16 Turkish defense companies presenting technologies designed for underwater operations and mine countermeasures to Turkish and foreign military representatives taking part in the exercise.

Among the systems on display was a remotely operated underwater vehicle developed by HAVELSAN using the company’s own resources. The vehicle can operate at depths of up to 300 meters (985 feet).

The Nusret-2026 Invitation Exercise is being held from Oct. 6-16 in the Gulf of İzmir and off the coast of Karadeniz Ereğli, according to the Defense Ministry.

The multinational exercise involves Turkish Naval Forces, Air Force and Coast Guard units, as well as military personnel and assets from allied and partner countries. A total of 20 ships, five aircraft and various unmanned systems are participating in the drills.

Explosive ordnance disposal and autonomous underwater vehicle teams from the United States, Belgium, the Netherlands, Kuwait, Romania and Oman participated in the exercise, while 32 military observers from various countries also attended.

Türkiye most recently held the Sea Wolf-I/2026 Exercise from Sept. 20-25 in the Black Sea, Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, with 100 ships and 14,000 personnel.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies
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