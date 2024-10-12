Maiden's Tower adorned with pink ribbon for breast cancer awareness

In a show of solidarity for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, health care professionals have adorned Istanbul’s iconic Maiden’s Tower with pink ribbon, a globally recognized symbol of the fight against breast cancer.

Several hospital administrators and oncology physicians, as well as other health care professionals and attendees, used banners to highlight the significance of early diagnosis of breast cancer at the event.

“We wanted to host this event at the Maiden's Tower, a symbol of women and girls and one of Istanbul's most recognizable landmarks,” said Professor Dr. Deniz Böler, general surgery and breast surgery specialist.

Böler noted that their mission was to raise awareness about breast cancer with this movement.

“In the world, including Türkiye, between 30 and 40 percent of the female population lose their lives due to late diagnosis and lack of access to health care. But success rates can reach nearly 100 percent in women who receive an early diagnosis,” she pointed out.

“Our patients are not alone, and neither are their loved ones. We can overcome cancer. We can eradicate this illness with early detection by self-evaluation, embracing our fear of cancer, not ignoring it and helping one another."

She further emphasized that they carry out similar events in numerous culturally and historically significant buildings across the province as well.

Meanwhile, efforts to raise awareness about breast cancer within the scope of the annual celebrations of Breast Cancer Awareness Month continue across the country.

Street lamps were illuminated with pink light through the joint work of the electricity distribution institution and a local oncology association in the western city of Bursa’s Uludağ district as part of the awareness month.

Several other provinces also hosted educational seminars on the significance of early diagnosis of breast cancer.

AKP set to host conference on Palestine
